Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Up 42.4% This Week

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Datarius Credit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and Bancor Network. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $55,899.00 and $1,373.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datarius Credit Token Trading

Datarius Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

