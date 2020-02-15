Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 2,577.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 1,463.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at $2,679,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. 863,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,515. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on Davita in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

