DDKoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.11 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00041915 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $100,947.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.03206356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00245378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00155390 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.