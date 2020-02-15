Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

DE stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

