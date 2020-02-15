DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 187,434 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,782,000 after acquiring an additional 388,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 493,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

HAS opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

