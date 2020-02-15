DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 199,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth $52,195,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.65. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $178.28 and a 52 week high of $223.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $584,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

