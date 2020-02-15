DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,766 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowserve stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

