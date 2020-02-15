Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a €82.50 ($95.93) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.05 ($75.64).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €79.26 ($92.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €31.50 ($36.63) and a one year high of €81.62 ($94.91). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.16.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.