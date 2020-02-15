Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.6% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. FIX raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

