Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DENN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 553,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 725,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,033,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 590,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,026. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.