Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $10.25. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 24,202,571 shares trading hands.

DBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nord/LB set a €7.90 ($9.19) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.52 ($7.58).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.09.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.