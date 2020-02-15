Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 641 ($8.43) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 612.45 ($8.06).

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSA traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 574.60 ($7.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a one year high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 561.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 543.20.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.