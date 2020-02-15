Devro (LON:DVO) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Devro alerts:

Shares of LON:DVO opened at GBX 167 ($2.20) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 176.97. Devro has a 12-month low of GBX 147.76 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The firm has a market cap of $278.81 million and a PE ratio of 18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.