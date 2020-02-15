DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at Cfra

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective hoisted by Cfra from $205.00 to $258.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DXCM. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of DXCM traded up $31.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,995. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.88 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $295.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $333,519.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,539,476.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,425. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 681.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 110,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

