Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

DBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of DBD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,395. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 126,681 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

