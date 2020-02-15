DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.50. 3,785,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,238. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.39. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $136.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

