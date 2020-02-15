Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

DIOD stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 428,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. Diodes has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,438,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,159,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,688.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $5,688,295 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,623,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 87,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

