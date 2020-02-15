Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Trading Up 2.7%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20, approximately 1,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

Dnb Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNBHF)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.