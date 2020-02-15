Dock (DOCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.49 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Fatbtc, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.94 or 0.03131404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00249894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00154512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,543,479 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Fatbtc, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

