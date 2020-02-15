Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 311,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $1,712,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2,394.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of DG stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

