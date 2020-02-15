Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of D stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.56%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.