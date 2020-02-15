Dragon Option Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,394.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $12,394.00 and approximately $2,523.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Hoo, BigONE and ABCC. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.09 or 0.03487642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00254473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00161566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,084,716 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

