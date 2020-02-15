DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $119.15 and a twelve month high of $135.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

