DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,036 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.88. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $119.15 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

