Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,910 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Vicus Capital raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $870,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 174,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 34,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $16.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

