Eagle Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 188,628 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 226,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 66,878 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 375,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 34,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $25.65 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.