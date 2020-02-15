Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after acquiring an additional 972,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $253,542,000 after acquiring an additional 803,890 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

