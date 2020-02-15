Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Radware worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Radware by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 22,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Radware by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Radware by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Radware by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Radware stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

