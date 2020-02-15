Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.