Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

DEO opened at $160.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.44. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.97 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 61.63%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

