Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ENI by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

ENI stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eni SpA has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

