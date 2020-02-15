East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of East Africa Metals Inc (CVE:EAM) were down 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 12,330 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 43,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 million and a PE ratio of -7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

