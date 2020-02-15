Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $3.40. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 195,134 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 53,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $130,494.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,263 shares in the company, valued at $375,494.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

