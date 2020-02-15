Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.74

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and traded as high as $26.20. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 112,144 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

