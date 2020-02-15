Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst (LON:EGL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 178.96 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180.25 ($2.37), approximately 139,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 148,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50 ($2.37).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.53. The company has a market cap of $165.37 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

