Edgeless (EDG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,356.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Upbit, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $1,356.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.03206356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00245378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00155390 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, Tidex, Upbit and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

