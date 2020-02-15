Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $253.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.55. The company had a trading volume of 679,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,707. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.62. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,591 shares of company stock worth $28,574,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

