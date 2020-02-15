eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of eHealth worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.26 and a beta of 0.81. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

