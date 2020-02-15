eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of eHealth worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,796,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,592,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,441,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,230,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $3,141,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.19. 441,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,137. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

