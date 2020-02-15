EI Group (LON:EIG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284.80 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 284.80 ($3.75), approximately 492,235 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.20 ($3.74).

EIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 282.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -6.16.

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

