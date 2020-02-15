Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.03), approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 30,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.05).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Elecosoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a market cap of $64.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.37.

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

