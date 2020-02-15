Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.73

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $3.68. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 271 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELSE shares. TheStreet downgraded Electro-Sensors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Electro-Sensors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.

About Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

