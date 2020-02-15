Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $380.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.03 and its 200-day moving average is $307.67. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

