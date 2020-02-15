Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,108 AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

