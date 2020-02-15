Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,400,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

