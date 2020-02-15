Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

WIRE traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 94,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.41. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 129,347 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 779,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 286,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

