Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.
WIRE traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 94,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.41. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
