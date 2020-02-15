Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.95-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of 349-353, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.38 million.Endava also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.24-1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a positive rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE DAVA traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. Endava has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.