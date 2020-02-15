Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

ENDP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.48. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Endo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Endo International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 40,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

