Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.
ENDP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.48. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
