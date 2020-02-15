Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of ENR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. 387,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. Energizer has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 144,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.