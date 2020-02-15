Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Down 7.1%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 686,408 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 996,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

